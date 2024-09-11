Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,517 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $30,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHX opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

