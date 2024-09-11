Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $5.97 Million Stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) by 412.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,819 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 6.88% of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FTRB stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $26.79.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

