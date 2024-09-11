Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $894.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $396.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $859.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $802.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $918.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $860.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

