Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IJR opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04. The stock has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

