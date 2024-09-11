Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 111,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $369.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.16. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

