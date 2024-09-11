Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $17,696,000. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $177.83 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

