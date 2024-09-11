Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after acquiring an additional 183,480 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,580,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,602,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,729,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $265.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.66 and a 200-day moving average of $265.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.