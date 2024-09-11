Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $70.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

