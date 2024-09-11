Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Blue Square Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,290 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after buying an additional 1,130,219 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,242,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,830,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,382,000 after acquiring an additional 137,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,683,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,510,000 after acquiring an additional 324,459 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

