Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Reduced by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,520,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 14.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $95,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

