Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.94.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $113.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at $61,148,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.