SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $515,881.63 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 23,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $515,881.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $335,286.16.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $64,455.60.

On Thursday, July 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82.

On Friday, July 5th, Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE:S opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

