Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,223 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 34.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.7 %

RTX stock opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

