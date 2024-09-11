Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,160,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $401,371,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,080,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 113,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,233,000 after buying an additional 55,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,834.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,770.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3,701.12. The stock has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

