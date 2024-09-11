Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,335,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $624.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

