Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 652 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $206.31 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

