Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 817 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in GoDaddy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $75,855,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in GoDaddy by 3,411.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 438,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 425,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after acquiring an additional 379,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $149.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $71.15 and a one year high of $167.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $734,620.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,599.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,216. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.08.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

