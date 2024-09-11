Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Austin Aerts Sells 5,056 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $38,273.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,894.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Austin Aerts sold 6,760 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $50,159.20.
Sera Prognostics Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:SERA opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $241.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.03. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERA. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.
