SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.91

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.91 and last traded at $98.34, with a volume of 516029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SN shares. China Renaissance assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

