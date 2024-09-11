Shay Banon Sells 2,666 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,159,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 24th, Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00.
  • On Friday, June 21st, Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00.

Elastic Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,440,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,335,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,169,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.