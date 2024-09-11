Shay Banon Sells 2,666 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,159,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00.

Elastic Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,440,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,335,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,169,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.