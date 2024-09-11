Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shift4 Payments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shift4 Payments’ current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOUR. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $75.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 52,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.