Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Shopify worth $114,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,139,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.11.

SHOP opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.35. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

