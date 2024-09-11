Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.55) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON RCDO opened at GBX 510.60 ($6.68) on Wednesday. Ricardo has a 12-month low of GBX 394.01 ($5.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 540 ($7.06). The stock has a market cap of £317.70 million, a PE ratio of -51,060.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 500.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 476.77.

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

