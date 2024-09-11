Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.55) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday.
Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).
