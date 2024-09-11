Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance
Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. 423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,134. The firm has a market cap of $222.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $18.13.
About Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
