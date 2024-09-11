Simon’s Cat Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. Simon’s Cat has a market capitalization of $169.46 million and approximately $86.55 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000119 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,383,542 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,383,542 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,398,588.985 with 6,749,955,398,588.985 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002382 USD and is down -11.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $119,693,440.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

