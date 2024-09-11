Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $96.11

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.11 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 99.55 ($1.30). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 98.70 ($1.29), with a volume of 1,564,040 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 102 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sirius Real Estate

Sirius Real Estate Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Sirius Real Estate

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,410.00 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 5,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £4,972.22 ($6,502.18). Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.