Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Major Shareholder Acquires $16,658.68 in Stock

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt purchased 17,722 shares of Smart for Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $16,658.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 5,991 shares of Smart for Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $6,470.28.

Smart for Life Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMFL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 309,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,013. Smart for Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart for Life

About Smart for Life

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart for Life, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMFL Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 18.85% of Smart for Life as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

