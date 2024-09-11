SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.36

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$26.36 and last traded at C$26.36, with a volume of 74342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRU.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.25.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

