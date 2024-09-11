Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 1.3% Higher

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.49 and last traded at $109.95. Approximately 788,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,628,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day moving average is $143.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,098 shares of company stock valued at $63,102,307. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $838,455,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $171,608,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.