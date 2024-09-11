Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director James E. Sweeney Sells 200 Shares

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) Director James E. Sweeney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $10,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $726,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $139.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 6.78%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBC. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 407,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

