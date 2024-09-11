South Street Advisors LLC Buys 750 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $559,435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,722 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $126.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day moving average is $144.59.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.