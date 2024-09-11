South Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,702 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

South Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Onto Innovation makes up 3.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Onto Innovation worth $19,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,641 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 379.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 245,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 194,056 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 58.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 470,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,118,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,420,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

ONTO stock opened at $182.52 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.98 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

