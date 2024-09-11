Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Leighton M. Cubbage Sells 1,290 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,290 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $40,015.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,633.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $253.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $39.36.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 4.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.
Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.
