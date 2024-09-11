Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Leighton M. Cubbage Sells 1,290 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,290 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $40,015.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,633.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $253.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 4.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 181.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 413,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

