SP Asset Management LLC Buys 204 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $54.95.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Barclays raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

