SP Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SP Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,025 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 37.2% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $226.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.03.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

