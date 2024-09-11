SP Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 565.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

