SP Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $1,686,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,010,000 after acquiring an additional 168,639 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

