SP Asset Management LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1,326.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,122 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,310 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

