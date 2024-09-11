SP Asset Management LLC Sells 3,001 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SP Asset Management LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 3.5% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.8% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 838,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,804,000 after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 29.4% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $199.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.07 and a 200-day moving average of $174.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $352.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

