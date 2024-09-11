SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) is Anson Capital Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 232.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 5.6% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,182,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 537,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,435,000 after buying an additional 228,654 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,996,000. Ndwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,306,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 173,517 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.54.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
