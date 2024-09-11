SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $232.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

