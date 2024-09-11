SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 210.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $232.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $234.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.61.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.