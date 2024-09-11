SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $38,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 363.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $139.05 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $140.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.46.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

