Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 7,182 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF comprises 4.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,038.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

