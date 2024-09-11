Square Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $78,493.43 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. Square Token has a market cap of $78,493.43 and $0.95 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Square Token has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Square Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.03795074 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

