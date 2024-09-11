STAR Financial Bank Acquires Shares of 3,050 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 262,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

