STAR Financial Bank Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

STAR Financial Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 805,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,974,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 169,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE USB opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $47.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.