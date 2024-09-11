STAR Financial Bank Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

STAR Financial Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average of $88.67. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

