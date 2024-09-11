STAR Financial Bank Has $1.69 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

STAR Financial Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of STAR Financial Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after buying an additional 919,370 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 691,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $130.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

