STAR Financial Bank Has $373,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

STAR Financial Bank raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

